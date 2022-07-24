Morgan Fuller says men are notoriously terrible at making connections without meeting at a pub.
However, he is proof it's possible.
The Port Macquarie resident joined Self Seen after going through a separation about two years ago.
"I didn't really have many friends locally, so I joined the group to make connections with people," he said.
"It's been fantastic."
Self Seen is a not-for-profit organisation aiming to change the way people show up for mental health support.
The group hosts a weekly Sunday barbecue at 7am from Shelly Beach. Newcomers are welcome.
The barbecue is followed by a walk and talk along the beach.
The atmosphere is non-judgmental, where people can speak openly about any difficulties they might be facing in their lives, Morgan says.
"It's an easy environment to be able to talk without too much pressure."
Self Seen co-founder Ben Cudmore said the group formed on the back of his and other personal stories.
Five years ago the ex-rugby league star struggled with drug addiction, mental illness and financial loss.
"I was riddled with anxiety and I couldn't get out of bed," he said.
Once recovered, Ben decided he wanted to give back and help others.
The strength of the group demonstrates the vision is working.
"We've grown in membership, we're also expanding on what we do and what we can give back to the community as well," he said.
The group is planning to establish a permanent hub, where events and training can be held.
Ben said the group members aren't medical professionals but they are trying to help fill the gap, if people can't seek professional care.
Australian Psychological Society research has found across Australia one in three psychologists are unable to take new patients due to overwhelming demand.
When Ben was going through depression he didn't understand what it was.
"I thought what is going on here?", he said.
Ben wants others to know they are not alone.
"It's a non-judgmental space where blokes can come, open up, be supported and empowered," he said.
Every week the men who attend the meet ups will often open up on aspects of their lives. They might not have told anyone else their thoughts.
"They know they're safe here," Ben said.
The group also hosts workshops with a specific focus on wellbeing and strategies to implement for long term health.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), more than two in five (43.7 per cent) Australians aged 16-85 years have experienced a mental illness in their lifetime.
The Australian Psychological Society (APS) is calling for the Federal Government to commit to urgently funding more mental health services, after the figures came to light.
The ABS data showed almost half (47.1 per cent) of people with a mental illness in 2020-21 had at least one consultation with a health professional for their mental health.
APS President Tamara Cavenett said the comprehensive survey underlined the need to act urgently to save lives, given the figures confirm what psychologists are reporting.
"Millions of people are in crisis and there isn't enough support," Tamara said.
For more information about Self Seen, their workshops, fundraisers or weekly meet-ups, please visit their Facebook page.
Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat to a Crisis Supporter at lifeline.org.au (7pm-midnight).
