It takes a community to save animals like koala Cathie Bravo

We all love koalas... don't we?
The Hastings Valley prides itself on having one of the largest wild koala populations in the state. We have a world-renowned koala hospital, an award-winning tourist trail featuring 83 koala sculptures, a koala and wildlife park, and signs everywhere telling drivers to give them right of way. Even Destination NSW tells tourists to head to Port Macquarie if they want to see this Aussie icon.
Advertisement
So, is it any wonder we're triggered by pictures of a lone koala sitting in his favourite tree in Lake Cathie as swathes of his habitat are knocked down around him to make way for a housing sub-division.
Reporter Emily Walker's first story this week about the excavators moving into Cathie Bravo's neighbourhood on Ocean Drive, Lake Cathie, tugged at tens of thousands of heart strings - including mine.
Based on community feedback, koalas aren't the only ones affected. As one person posted on social media, there'll be deers, kangaroos and bandicoots too - not to mention birdlife.
But we knew this was coming.
The site was originally ear-marked then rejected as the site for a public school. The Jojeni Group then lodged a development application for a residential site, which was approved by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council last December.
To be clear, the community recognises that the developers are doing all that is required, and more, to protect the native wildlife.
In her follow-up story, which has been shared nationally around the Australian Community Media (ACM) network, Emily reports that only koala food trees in poor condition will be removed and for each lost tree, three more will be planted. There will also be an arborist and an ecologist on site.
But native wildlife is already on the move from what trees and other vegetation is left. Including, reportedly, Cathie Bravo. Fortunately, some in the community are tracking these animals in a bid to keep them safe.
There's no doubt that more homes are needed - the right homes - to address the chronic shortage of rental properties in this region. But these are "boutique" homes. And to begin land clearing in the week the government released such a damning state of the environment report, was more than bad timing; it was a PR disaster.
As Port Macquarie veterinarian Dr Angela Frimberger told reporter Lisa Tisdell in response to that report, "individuals could do their bit by using their choice, their vote and their voice."
With the new Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek promising environmental reform in the not too distant future, it doesn't take a crystal ball to know that developers will be getting in quick to grab as much land as they can before the loopholes tighten. Personally, I hope they consider reclaiming vacant or derelict sites, rather than mowing down new ones.
Here at the Port News, we'll be keeping a close eye on pending developments; local, state and federal. And we'll be banking on you, our readers, to let us know of any likely to contribute to the continued decline of our ecosystem.
For there is so little that can be done when the trees have come down and our wildlife has disappeared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.