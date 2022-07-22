Port Macquarie News

Lake Cathie Sporting Committee and Port City Breakers work together to transfer Group 3 fixture to Lake Cathie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:54am
Richie Roberts and Port City Breakers will tackle Macleay Valley Mustangs at Lake Cathie on Sunday, weather permitting. Photo: Lachlan Harper

One Port Macquarie sporting club will forge ahead with a home fixture despite Port Macquarie-Hastings Council closing all grounds in Port Macquarie for the weekend (July 23-24).

Local News

