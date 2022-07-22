One Port Macquarie sporting club will forge ahead with a home fixture despite Port Macquarie-Hastings Council closing all grounds in Port Macquarie for the weekend (July 23-24).
Port City Breakers and Macleay Valley Mustangs are on the move to Lake Cathie on Sunday afternoon after this week's wet weather put a line through Regional Stadium.
But the decision by a local sporting committee to allow the Group 3 rugby league fixture to shift was more than just simply agreeing to it.
With Regional Stadium now resembling a pond, if the Breakers fixture didn't proceed elsewhere, the entire round would be called off in line with Group 3's updated wet weather regulations.
It comes after the Wingham Tigers-Old Bar Pirates fixture had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tigers camp.
When you throw in the factor of Port City's inaugural Dudley Millard Memorial Day next weekend, you soon understand why the Breakers and council are focused on preserving the playing surface.
We all saw what happened when the Breakers and Wingham played there a month ago.
Lake Cathie Sporting Association president Greg Smith said it was important for them to do their bit and ensure the fixture could switch if at all possible.
"The reality is the memorial for Dudley Millard (next weekend) is extremely important not just to their footy club, but to the community," Smith said.
"It's the right thing for us to do. They're trying to protect their field this weekend so [the memorial day] can happen next weekend."
Smith conceded they could afford to risk some damage to the Lake Cathie Sporting Complex as a once-off.
"[Next weekend] has to be at the stadium because that's where Dudley spent all his time, so if we can help them spare it this weekend, we've done our bit," he said.
The decision comes after a season where the committee has denied other sporting clubs from around the Hastings the opportunity to transfer their fixtures.
"We've been saying no to other teams for the whole season and we've had our field closed a lot of times too because it's been a lake," Smith said.
"We probably could have still said no, but we know the importance of the following weekend."
Breakers president Geoff Kelly said the club was extremely appreciative to be given the opportunity to play elsewhere.
"Guys are busting to play; coaches are keen, players are keen," he said.
"We looked at the back field at Regional (on Friday) and it's covered in water and won't get any better between now and Sunday.
"Dud's was the past father of our club so his day is a big focus of the year for us. We're wanting to celebrate his day and get as many people as we can to see some good football on the day."
A final field inspection will take place at 8am on Sunday morning with other clubs set to use the venue on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Wauchope Blues will also push ahead with their Ged Roods Memorial Day at Lank Bain Sporting Complex on Saturday.
