The community's vision is reflected in a blueprint for seven reserves across Bonny Hills.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council adopted the updated Bonny Hills Reserves Master Plan at its July council meeting.
The master plan aims to reflect the present day vision of the community in the context of the growing coastal village.
It attempts to balance the needs and views of the community, as a whole, across seven reserves.
They are Rainbow Beach Estate Reserve, Rainbow Beach Reserve, Community Hall Reserve, Spooneys Bay, Bartletts Beach Reserve, Shelly Beach Reserve and Reservoir Reserve.
The review and update of the Bonny Hills Reserves Master Plan was the result of a prioritised action in the Bonny Hills Community Plan.
Community consultation was an important part of the process.
A strong desire to protect the natural environment and retain the village character came through loud and clear.
A report to the July council meeting said linkages, cycleways and pedestrian connectivity were important to the community as the area grew and people sought to enjoy their lifestyle and improve liveability across the village.
"A desire to access reserves, recreation spaces, shops and beaches on pathways that are accessible to all, safe and sensitive to the environment is also important," the report said.
The council thanked the community for its feedback and thanked the Bonny Hills Community Council Action Team for its work in analysing community responses and for its feedback.
The group brings together representatives from the community and the council.
Bonny Hills Community Council Action Team member Kathy Regan said it was great to see the master plan adopted.
She said there had been a lot of community input into the plan.
Mrs Regan said hopefully the adopted plan would lead to environmentally sensitive pathway connections, the upgrade of some of the facilities and improved parking at some of the reserves.
The master plan provides a strategic direction for the future allocation of council funds and enables increased opportunities to attract grants.
Cr Lisa Intemann said the process went smoothly, with the exception of Rainbow Beach Reserve, as nobody wanted the two options put forward, and from her understanding, staff had taken on board design principles to be applied to that precious space.
The two options for Rainbow Beach Reserve have been removed from the master plan and replaced with a series of design principles.
Mrs Regan said that was a good move as it meant the master plan could be adopted and there could be a focus back on Rainbow Beach Reserve in keeping with the design principles and meeting the needs of everyone using the reserve.
The design principles will form the basis for redesigning the reserve with any redesign subject to community and stakeholder consultation.
