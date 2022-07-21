Port Macquarie News

Group 3 rugby league, AFL North Coast and Mid North Coast Rugby's different ways to tackle end-of-season fixtures

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 22 2022 - 1:32am, first published July 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City Breakers' captain-coach Richie Roberts on the charge in their last match on July 2. The Breakers currently sit on top of the Group 3 ladder. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Group 3 rugby league has reached the point of no return with COVID-19 cases on the rise and wet weather causing scheduling headaches.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.