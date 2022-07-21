Group 3 rugby league has reached the point of no return with COVID-19 cases on the rise and wet weather causing scheduling headaches.
The code appears the hardest hit by the current wave in the pandemic with Wingham Tigers the latest club to be impacted by positive cases.
They have joined Old Bar Pirates and Forster-Tuncurry Hawks as clubs required to postpone matches in the last four weeks after a number of their players were also struck down by the virus.
The Tigers-Pirates fixture is unlikely to proceed this weekend regardless of the weather which follows in the same footsteps of the Pirates-Port City Breakers fixture from last weekend which was also deferred.
Now with an ever-growing backlog of fixtures still needed to be played as a result of the wet weather, the 2022 competition has reached a crossroads.
Group 3 rugby league chairman Wayne Bridge conceded there is now nowhere for future matches impacted by the virus or wet weather to be moved to.
"We've already got a full round of catch-up fixtures, plus the Old Bar-Port City one from last weekend," he said.
"From here on in there is nowhere for us to move so the games (impacted by weather or COVID) will either be abandoned or the possibility of points shared.
"If a ground is closed with wet weather it could be that if one is cancelled, all games are cancelled."
The news would be music to the ears of Port City and Forster-Tuncurry who currently sit first and second respectively.
With the finals set to kick off on August 27 there was the chance that the Breakers and Hawks could face off in the grand final if no full round could be played in the ensuing five weeks.
"Let's hope it doesn't come to that," Mr Bridge said.
"It's not the way you want to finish the season, but we can't move back any further because we've got a Group 2-Group 3 game the weekend after our grand final on September 24."
Mid North Coast Rugby executive officer Tim Chapman said clubs would continue to communicate with each other with the focus on forging ahead with the season.
They were not at the point where a blanket rule would be enforced which would allow clubs to share the points if weekend fixtures couldn't proceed as scheduled.
"[Sharing the points] is considered every time we have a washed-out round or where a game has to be postponed anyway," he said.
"Clubs have been able to negotiate (throughout the season) and we're moving forward with our games.
"Yes, it becomes trickier as we get closer to the finals and we run out of weeks, but our systems and our processes will continue to support clubs if those circumstances arrive in the next two or three weeks."
Mr Chapman said there had been minimal washed out rounds to date and the current state of play is business as usual.
"The clubs will negotiate a position (on sharing points and/or postponed fixtures) and then put that position to the zone in order to have it ratified," he said.
"If the zone feels it is not in the spirit of rugby, then it will make an alternate decision but our club presidents are always talking with each other and we encourage that."
AFL North Coast competitions manager Paul Taylor acknowledged they have been lucky not to have had too many deferred matches this season due to clubs being flexible.
It has, however, come at the expense of lower grades who have been willing to sacrifice their matches in order to see women's or senior fixtures proceed.
"Our rules provide the scope where if it's my home game today but my ground is closed and the other team's is opened, we go there," Mr Taylor said.
"We had plenty of them earlier in the season and had one where Port played Grafton where both grounds were closed and we managed to get them on at Nana Glen which isn't a traditional footy ground.
"We went out there and hand-mowed it and marked it out as best we could with temporary posts and it got them another game of footy."
Mr Taylor admitted Port Macquarie had arguably been the hardest-hit club of anyone in the competition, but had been prepared to travel.
"A club like the Magpies have probably played less than 50 percent of their games in Port Macquarie because the ground just hasn't been open," he said.
"But rather than them saying 'there's no game for us this week' they've been really good and been prepared to jump in the car and come to Sawtell or go to Nana Glen because it's meant they've still got footy."
