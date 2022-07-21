Football Mid North Coast will return to the drawing board to ensure the state-of-the-art football facility originally proposed for Thrumster will proceed.
With the change of government following the May 21 election, the funding originally allocated for the project by the previous federal government is now no longer guaranteed.
FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher remains confident the project will still be built, although they will have to revisit their original plan which was created more than five years ago.
The original plan involved a three-stage approach rather than building the entire complex at once.
Potentially helping the cause is Port Macquarie-Hastings Council who Mr Fletcher believes still has several million dollars set aside for the project.
"We will be desperate to get onto the state government's Centre of Excellence funding which is expected to come out later this year," he said.
"That would get us enough funding to start the synthetic pitches which may mean demountable change rooms and canteen facilities in the short-term."
The three-stage approach would mean all-weather fields would be the number one priority with stage two to include outside fields followed by amenities in the third and final stage.
That would be unless additional funding became available as a result of the upcoming state election.
"Essentially the office and amenities blocks will suffer at this point in time," Mr Fletcher said.
A lack of available sporting grounds in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region, however, could benefit the Thrumster facility.
"It makes sense for state and federal governments to consider their options in [Port Macquarie] because of its growth," Mr Fletcher said.
It is believed federal member for Cowper Pat Conaghan will continue to petition the new government to follow through with the funding support.
Should that happen, the purpose-built facility would be of significant benefit to not only the local community but the Port Macquarie-Hastings tourism industry.
While Thrumster remains the number one priority for FMNC, Mr Fletcher acknowledged the need to "not put all our eggs in the one basket".
"We've also got to consider the rest of the community football situation as far as field availability is concerned in Port Macquarie," he said.
"The growth rate is among the highest in the state, so all arms of government have got to start looking at putting money into recreational facilities for all sports up in that area."
