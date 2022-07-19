Pippa Owen is passionate about keeping the environment clean for future generations to enjoy.
The Port Macquarie resident is a graphic designer and has partnered with an Australian company, to manufacture towels which are created with recyclable material.
Advertisement
The State of the Environment report has revealed Australia's environment is in poor condition and will deteriorate further because of climate change.
Pippa believes it's important sustainability is a top priority for Australians.
"I think it's a responsibility for everyone moving forward no matter what you're doing," she said.
"We're leaving this environment to our kids and future generations.
"We need to do our best to ensure that it's not wrecked and animals don't become extinct."
WWF-Australia estimates it takes 450 years for a plastic bottle to decompose.
Twenty plastic bottles are required to make one of Pippa's eco towels, saving them from landfill while helping to protect the environment.
The process of creating the towels involves cleaning the plastic bottles, melting them down into pellets and turning them into yarn. The final step involves printing Pippa's designs on the towels, by using environmentally-friendly ink.
Pippa has lived in Port Macquarie for about 10 years with her husband and son.
They moved to Port Macquarie to be closer to family and enjoy the relaxed coastal environment on offer.
"I felt like I was coming home when I moved back to the coast," she said.
Pippa is originally from Wollongong but has also lived in Sydney and Canberra.
She graduated from university with an economics degree. However, she discovered her love for design after creating the first digital national Census forms as a graduate.
Pippa also works at the St Agnes' Catholic Parish as the brand and design coordinator.
People can find out more about Pippa's towels by chatting to her each month at The Foreshore Markets, or via the Pippa Owen website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.