Port Macquarie News

Port United dismantle Coffs City Lions and make a Coastal Premier League Men's statement

Updated July 19 2022 - 5:15am, first published 3:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the type of win that will put a target on Port United's back.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.