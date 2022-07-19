Johns River beekeeper Sven Stephan says commercial beekeepers are 'not out of the woods yet' when it comes to the varroa mite threat.
On Sunday, July 17 the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said registered commercial beekeepers will be able to apply to move hives enabling business continuity for the honeybee industry and support for crops that require pollination services.
The advice comes after a statewide emergency order came into effect in June, after the varroa mite was found at the Port of Newcastle, and banned movement of bees across NSW.
Mr Stephan is the co-owner of Amber Drop Honey and has bee hives located in the red zones.
He said he's disappointed with the lack of communication from NSW DPI, as he hasn't heard if he can inspect his hives or what's happened to them.
NSW DPI estimates the varroa mite could result in losses of $70 million a year if it becomes established in Australia.
Mr Stephan believes it's important the varroa mite does not become established but he would like answers from NSW DPI about the extent of the problem.
He said the ban lift on movement for commercial beekeepers has come too soon.
Varroa mites are the most serious pest of honey bees worldwide. There have been no varroa mite detections in the Hastings or Camden Haven.
According to NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), varroa infects honey bees in every major beekeeping area of the world, except Australia. It will kill any bee hive it infects if left untreated.
Hastings Valley Amateur Beekeepers Association president Charles Watkins and education officer Julia Watkins emphasised the importance of biosecurity, no matter if beekeepers are amateur or commercial.
They believe NSW DPI's eradication and tracing plan is working effectively.
"We are really hopeful," Mr Watkins said.
"All of the outbreaks... they are all linked to the same varroa [mite] outbreak.
"We think it's contained."
Mrs Watkins said the face of beekeeping in Australia will change forever if varroa mite does take hold.
According to AgriFutures, one third of Australian food that ends up on plates is dependent on honey bee pollination.
Ticoba Blueberries and Avocados co-owner Penny Tideman said she's still worried about the spread of the varroa mite.
The farm will not have any more hives delivered to help with its fruit's pollination, as Mrs Tideman said the risk is too great.
For more information visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa
