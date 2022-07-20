Two years after his death, Ged Roods is still having an impact on things that matter.
That's what best mate Mat Bird believes as he prepares to celebrate his 150th first grade game for Wauchope Blues.
Bird was due to hit the milestone last weekend, but instead it will happen in Saturday's Group 3 rugby league clash with Port Sharks where the Ged Roods Memorial Cup goes on the line.
When Forster-Tuncurry Hawks were struck down by a COVID-19 outbreak two and a half weeks ago, the game against Wauchope had to be postponed.
Instead of celebrating 150 games this weekend (which would have been 151), all the planets will align as the Blues and Wauchope community remember Roods who died unexpectedly in 2020.
"That's just his little touch from up there looking down on us to make sure it happened the way it did," Bird said.
"We've got a plaque on the inside of our sheds and every time we run out of that tunnel at Wauchope we give him a touch on the way out.
"The boys know what it means to not only myself, but the club and we'll do our best on the weekend. It means a lot to the community as well."
Bird jumped in a surfboat with Roods for many years at Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club before they joined forces around Lank Bain Sporting Complex when Roods became club president.
Bird's career started back in 2010 - against Forster - as a youthful 16 or 17-year-old who came off the bench under coach Greg Hurrell.
"It's always one of those achievements you aspire to when you come through the junior ranks and watch those fellas play first grade," Bird said.
"You always want to try and play as many first grade games as you can so to get my 150th game on my best mate's memorial day means the world to me."
Saturday's clash against the Sharks is a typical four-pointer on the Group 3 rugby league competition ladder with both sides battling to earn a spot in the four-team finals series.
There's more than just bragging rights and two competition points on the line as Wauchope look to build on last weekend's 16-12 win over Wingham.
"I've been talking to the boys and we have to keep winning if we want to keep our season alive," Bird said.
The Sharks, meanwhile, suffered a hit to their top two chances when beaten 24-16 by Forster on Sunday.
"Port Sharks are our biggest rival and no-one ever wants to lose at home, so that's something that we try and keep in the top of our heads," he said.
"As much as Ged was great mates with blokes from Port Sharks, it's our memorial day and we'll do anything we can to try and get the win."
