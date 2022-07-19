Landcare volunteers start regeneration works after vandals damage bushland

Port Macquarie Landcare Group volunteers have started the long regeneration process at a site that was recently vandalised by bike riders.
The site on Pacific Drive near the intersection with Lighthouse Road is a small pocket of rainforest that the group have been working on since 2012.
Port Macquarie Landcare publicity officer Joan Wilson said the area is important.
"This area is the headwater of Wrights Creek and is a link to koala areas around town," she said.
Landcare received a $250,000 grant to regenerate areas along Port Macquarie's creek beds 10 years ago, with this site being one that was chosen to regenerate.
"We've even put logs here to try and discourage people from riding their bikes in here," Ms Wilson said.
Eight volunteers spent Tuesday (July 19) morning removing bike jumps and ramps from the area and planting native plants from the Landcare nursery to start the regeneration process.
"I think that people see this area and think that it's just bush, but it's a small rainforest," Ms Wilson said.
President of the Port Macquarie Landcare Group Les Mitchell said there is a cost to this regeneration process.
"All of the plants we're introducing here are from our nursery, but we will ask council if they can reimburse the nursery for the cost of the plants," he said.
"They're usually really good with that and support us in this type of work on council land."
Other reserves along creek beds have also been vandalised by bike riders in the past.
"A group also did the same type of damage at Calwalla and Blair Reserves last year," Mr Mitchell said.
However, the damage done to this small area on Pacific Drive was more severe Ms Wilson said.
"I feel that the people who have done the damage here are more adult and aren't young kids because they've actually constructed jumps quite professionally," she said.
To help deter bike riders from destroying important areas of regenerated bushland, Mr Mitchell is hoping council can provide safer access to the Wayne Richards Pump Track on Koala Street.
"I understand that access to Wayne Richards Park can be dangerous and maybe something can be done about that," he said.
Landcare volunteers will continue to visit the site on Pacific Drive each week during the regeneration period.
"It's going to be ongoing work for us. This area, because of the damage, will now become a bit of a weed bed.
"But we are hopeful that it will come back quite well."
