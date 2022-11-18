Come for the yoga, flow to the sunrise, stay for the coffee. Sunrise Beach Yoga happens every Wednesday and Friday Morning (weather permitting) at 6:15am at beautiful Town Beach in Port Macquarie, right next to Salty Crew Kiosk. Join the 30-minute yoga flow guided by qualified instructors, and soak up the sounds of the waves at Town Beach, the stunning sunrise and the smell of the coffee. The class is $11 and includes a brew from Salty Crew Kiosk afterwards Bring your mat, a towel and your keep cup! Open to all ages and abilities. No booking required.