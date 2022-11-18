The Regional Creative Showcase celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of local art and design students in Year 12 and at TAFE. The exhibition includes a broad range of approaches and expressive forms including Cultural Arts, Design, Digital, Fashion, Textiles and Visual Arts. The exhibition is free and runs until January 29, 2023.
The Bonny Hills Art Prize will be held between January 4-8, 2023 at the Francis Retreat in Bonny Hills. Local businesses have provided prizes totalling $9050 for all sections, including two new categories for children between 11-18-years-old. There will also be workshops for children between 3-11-years-old.
Bring your picnic blanket and favorite snacks for a family friendly event at Pioneer Park in Comboyne. Moonlight Movies is about encouraging communities to come together during the summer holidays. The film set to be shown on the 6m x 3.2m screen is a family favorite, "Alexander and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day". The film is showing from 7:30pm. This Program is supported by the NSW 2022 Storm and Flood Recovery Package.
The Dobell Drawing Prize is an unparalleled celebration of drawing technique and innovation. This National Art School touring exhibition showcases 43 of the 64 finalists from the 2021 Prize and includes Euan Macleod's winning work. The exhibition can be seen at the Glasshouse Regional Gallery in Port Macquarie until January 22, 2023.
Port Macquarie will host some of the region's finest deep and tech house DJs under the banner of "Mi Casa Su Casa" (my house is your house) on Saturday January 28. The festival at Town Beach will run from 12pm to 10pm and is for over-18s only. The line-up includes Barbuto, Nick Reverse, Ma Tijo, Gez, Si Clone, Real Flavour, Amplidyne, Get Funked, AGI and The IBex Switch.
Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Busby Marou and Tullara have been announced as the headliners for the 2023 Ride the Soundwave music festival in Port Macquarie on January 29. Tickets are now on sale for this all-ages, dog-friendly event at Town Beach park. It's part of the broader Ride the Wave festival between April 28-30 which incorporates surf and skate competitions and a local vendors' market. The festival is run by local charity Make a Difference (MAD), which supports marginalised members of the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. Ride the Soundwave has moved from its original June spot to April to take advantage of the warmer weather.
The latest exhibition at Port Macquarie Museum is Old Books New Looks. This digital exhibit is a reimagining of Annabella Boswell's archives by artist Mic Rees. Mic was drawn to Annabella's beautiful drawings, sketches and watercolour paintings and chose seven artworks to retell in animation. The project is part of Museums & Galleries of NSW's Let's Get Digital initiative.
Come for the yoga, flow to the sunrise, stay for the coffee. Sunrise Beach Yoga happens every Wednesday and Friday Morning (weather permitting) at 6:15am at beautiful Town Beach in Port Macquarie, right next to Salty Crew Kiosk. Join the 30-minute yoga flow guided by qualified instructors, and soak up the sounds of the waves at Town Beach, the stunning sunrise and the smell of the coffee. The class is $11 and includes a brew from Salty Crew Kiosk afterwards Bring your mat, a towel and your keep cup! Open to all ages and abilities. No booking required.
There are plenty of local markets on the Mid North Coast. Just go to these online guides for the latest venues and dates.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.