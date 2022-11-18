Port Macquarie News
By Newsroom
Updated December 26 2022 - 10:54pm, first published November 18 2022 - 6:00pm
The works of Year 12 and TAFE art and design students can be seen at the Glasshouse Regional Gallery until the end of January

Regional Creative Showcase: Glasshouse Gallery

The Regional Creative Showcase celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of local art and design students in Year 12 and at TAFE. The exhibition includes a broad range of approaches and expressive forms including Cultural Arts, Design, Digital, Fashion, Textiles and Visual Arts. The exhibition is free and runs until January 29, 2023.

