November 8 2022 - 5:30pm
One of the beautiful gardens on display at Gardenista

Gardenista Festival: Comboyne, November 12-13

Gardenista is set to come alive in Comboyne on November 12 and 13. Everyone is encouraged to explore and enjoy the five large country gardens and four village gardens that will be open to the public. Gardenista is a festival of gardens but offers much more by way of local food, art and community events. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

