What's On in the Hastings Valley

Courage to Care is a non-profit organisation which inspires people to stand up to prejudice and discrimination. Developed by B'nai B'rith, the world's oldest community service organisation, Courage to Care has been staging exhibitions and holding outreach programs in schools and workplaces across NSW for over 20 years. It is currently staging an exhibition and workshops in Port Macquarie which can be seen at the Glasshouse between 10am and 2pm until August 28.
The first Hastings Choristers concert for 2022 is "A Jazzy Afternoon", to be held at the Players Theatre, Lord Street, Port Macquarie. There is one concert only, on Sunday 24th July at 2.00pm. This concert will be a great way to spend a winter's Sunday afternoon. Cantorus will perform favourites such as Autumn Leaves and Sentimental Journey. Our special guest is Kevin Hunt, a well-known Sydney jazz pianist and composer. Other highlights of the concert include performances from percussionist Phil Luke, songs from Cantabile, and a solo from our new MD, Olwen Williams. Pre-concert entertainment is by guitarist Damon Winter.
Whether you plan a long break touring around our beautiful country or just having a weekend relaxing by the sea, you will find all your caravan, camping and 4WD needs at the Mid North Coast Outdoor Show. More than 145 exhibitors will be displaying all the latest products and services. Everyday there is a great program of demonstrations and of course new product releases featuring the latest in outdoor equipment. There'll also be competitions and riding and driving demonstrations. For all visitor information, go to www.ruralscene.com.au.
The Hastings Chapter of The American Motorcycle Club (AMC) holds its annual "Far Kew" Rally in August each year at the Kendall Showground. It attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from all over Australia. The weekend consists of bands, a motorbike gymkhana, a show and shine event, and different stalls. Raffle proceeds will go to Community @ 3.
The River Sounds Festival is being held at the Bellingen Showgrounds between August 19 and 21. This licenced and all ages music festival comprises a diverse line-up of high profile, emerging and First Nation artists, including Regurgitator, Baker Boy and Alex the Astronaut. Tickets can be found on Humantix.
Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking out the Port Macquarie-Hastings monthly market guide.
