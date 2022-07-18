What's On in the Hastings Valley

Port Macquarie News
By Newsroom
Updated July 18 2022 - 9:07am, first published 9:03am
Courage to Care: Port Macquarie, until August 28

Courage to Care is a non-profit organisation which inspires people to stand up to prejudice and discrimination. Developed by B'nai B'rith, the world's oldest community service organisation, Courage to Care has been staging exhibitions and holding outreach programs in schools and workplaces across NSW for over 20 years. It is currently staging an exhibition and workshops in Port Macquarie which can be seen at the Glasshouse between 10am and 2pm until August 28.

