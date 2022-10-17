Dark Stories invites you to find out by bringing their ominous sounding, but very fun thriller production, Confessions of a Serial Killer, to Port Macquarie this October. Confessions of a Serial Killer is mystery theatre with a difference. On this occasion, a serial killer is apparently turning himself in and will confess his crimes to all - but only on the condition that his police inspector arch-nemesis brings members of the public along to act as a kind of jury. Will the public, as witnesses, pronounce a verdict on the fugitive, or is there a darker, deeper game of cat and mouse at hand? Tickets are now on sale for $34 per person, and can be purchased for this limited 2-3 night show run via the Dark Stories Website.
The Beechwood Billycart Classic will be held on Sunday, October 23. Established in 1980, The Beechwood Billycart Classic is the biggest billy cart race on the Mid North Coast, reaching speeds of 100kph racing down Mt Pappinbarra. It's a great fun day for the whole family with veterans and kids races, set in the relaxed village atmosphere of Beechwood. There will be market stalls and kids activities from 9am, sausage sizzle, crab racing at 1.30pm, mega raffle and live entertainment from 2pm with Chris Rose at the Beechwood Hotel.
The Christmas Gift Fair will be returning on October 29 and 30 at Panthers Club. It will run from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and 10am to 3pm on the Sunday. Entry is $3 with all proceeds going to Endeavour Clubhouse, our local mental health recovery facility. There will be over 50 stalls, presenting craft and retail items. New stallholders will also be attending. Come and Christmas shop at the fair.
New Journeys Broad Horizons is a temporary creative exhibition by art practitioner Lucy Frost at 22 Clarence Street Port Macquarie. The exhibition focuses on bringing selected items from the Museum's collection to life in the 21st century. Following a series of community workshops held in early 2022, Lucy has responded to five items chosen from our collection. Lucy explores process, form, colour, texture and content, and used a range of techniques to develop new works that showcase, reimagine and reinterpret the original items for contemporary audiences. The exhibition considers both the journeys of the objects and Lucy's personal journey, and includes interactive elements. Lucy's works and the original items are displayed together.
After two false starts due to cancellations resulting from COVID-19, and now a third due to very bad weather predictions for this coming weekend, Gardenista is set to come alive in Comboyne on 12 and 13th November. Everyone is encouraged to explore and enjoy the five large country gardens and four village gardens that will be open to the public. Gardenista is a festival of gardens but offers much more by way of local food, art and community events. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Following the success of the inaugural Bonny Hills Art Prize in January 2022, a second one will be held between January 4-8, 2023 at the Francis Retreat in Bonny Hills. Local businesses have provided prizes totalling $9050 for all sections, including two new categories for children between 11-18-years-old. There will also be workshops for children between 3-11-years-old. Entry forms are now available from Rita Carosi at ritacarosi8@gmail.com and must be submitted no later than Monday, December 5. Further information is available from Rita on 6586 3236/0418 284 583 or John Drinan on 0418 976 283.
There are plenty of local markets on the Mid North Coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
