What's On: things to do and see on the Mid North Coast

By Newsroom
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:47am, first published October 17 2022 - 1:30pm
After Dark Immersive Theatre Show: Port Macquarie, October 21-23

Dark Stories invites you to find out by bringing their ominous sounding, but very fun thriller production, Confessions of a Serial Killer, to Port Macquarie this October. Confessions of a Serial Killer is mystery theatre with a difference. On this occasion, a serial killer is apparently turning himself in and will confess his crimes to all - but only on the condition that his police inspector arch-nemesis brings members of the public along to act as a kind of jury. Will the public, as witnesses, pronounce a verdict on the fugitive, or is there a darker, deeper game of cat and mouse at hand? Tickets are now on sale for $34 per person, and can be purchased for this limited 2-3 night show run via the Dark Stories Website.

