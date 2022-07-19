Community spirit and culture came alive at the inaugural Hastings NAIDOC Showcase Awards on July 16.
The awards were organised by a sub-committee of the Hastings NAIDOC organisation and aim to showcase Indigenous businesses and community members in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
The fun-filled night at Rydges included lucky door prizes and entertainment from DJ Azza, Ms Lady Gargles and Deadly Entertainment.
Sisters Colleena, Connie and Latoya Smith from the Showcase Committee organised the event and said they were inspired by other areas that have previously held NAIDOC awards including Dunghutti (Kempsey) and Gumbayggirr (Coffs Harbour).
"As a committee we've decided to create an awards night that focuses on community members within the Hastings area," Connie said.
"Originally it was meant to be last year's event in 2021, but we had to postpone due to COVID-19 restrictions. We wanted to provide an amazing night for the community.
"During the Showcase Awards night, our main purpose was to highlight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, while also showcasing the talent and achievements of members of the community."
Locals were able to nominate a community member or business for the award categories. Successful candidates were then uploaded to the Hastings NAIDOC social media pages where locals were able to vote.
"Overall we had 800 votes, which was a great outcome," Connie said.
The Showcase Committee are hoping to turn the awards into an annual event for the community.
"We would like to continue to build more awareness with all the great work each individual does within the Hastings area," Connie said.
"We want to boost our Mob with confidence for the work they do and being acknowledged with the achievements they've done.
"The awards night should be included in NAIDOC week. It brings such positive vibes when coming together in community when uniting at an event.
"We hope the whole community will come together to help celebrate for the future Showcase Awards."
The winners and categories of the inaugural Hastings NAIDOC Showcase Awards are:
The Hastings Showcase Committee would like to thank Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Ready Mob, Werin Aboriginal Corporation Medical Centre and St Agnes' Parish.
