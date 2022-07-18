Police appeal for information about incident at Port Macquarie licensed premises

Mid North Coast Police are seeking the community's assistance to identify a man that may be able to assist with inquiries in relation to an incident that occurred in March.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident at a licensed premises on Gordon Street, Port Macquarie, on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Advertisement
The man is believed to have knowledge of the incident.
He is depicted with dark hair, wearing denim jeans and a black long sleeved top/jumper.
Anyone with any information that may assist in identifying this male is encouraged to contact Port Macquarie Police on 6583 0199, Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.