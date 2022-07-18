Port Macquarie News

Police appeal for information about incident at Port Macquarie licensed premises

By Newsroom
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:52am, first published 2:30am
Anyone with any information that may assist in identifying this male is encouraged to contact Port Macquarie Police.

Mid North Coast Police are seeking the community's assistance to identify a man that may be able to assist with inquiries in relation to an incident that occurred in March.

