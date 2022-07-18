PORT Macquarie's chances of securing a top two berth for the semi-finals took a hit when beaten 24-16 in the Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry on Sunday.
With Port City clear on top of the ladder, the Sharks, Old Bar and Forster-Tuncurry are jostling for the remaining three positions. Forster's win gives them outright second, with Old Bar and the Sharks following on 8, although Old Bar has a deferred game against the Breakers to play. Wauchope remains in the hunt for a top four berth with 6 points.
Advertisement
'It was a tough game,'' Sharks co-coach Dave Geary said at fulltime.
The task was made more difficult as the side failed to land a conversion, although to be fair, all the attempts were from out wide.
"But we do lack a goal kicker,'' Geary added.
"I thought it was a pretty solid game at the start, especially in the first half when there were minimal mistakes. We've just got to be better I suppose. But this is always a tough place to come and play footy.''
Geary said the Sharks aren't at full strength.
"We've got a couple out and we had a bloke off with COVID all week. We have Wauchope at Wauchope next week and that's going to be tough.
"Wauchope had a win yesterday and they got us last time.''
The Sharks trailed all game. It was 10-4 at the break, with a try to Oli Nosworthy breaking Port's duck. This was the first of a hat-trick for the centre. His second reduced the margin to 10-8 midway through the second half when the Sharks looked to be getting the edge in what had been a dour struggle.
However, three tries in five minutes to the home side saw the Hawks race to a 24-8 lead with nine minutes left.
The Sharks showed fight, scoring through Nosworthy and prop Lee Price, however, time was their enemy.
Nosworthy was sharp in attack for the Sharks, making the most of limited opportunities, Hooker Mitch Wilbow tried hard.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.