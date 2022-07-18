Port Macquarie News

Loss to Forster-Tuncurry Hawks puts a dent in Port Sharks' Group 3 rugby league top two hopes

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:50am, first published 5:56am
Scott Grant looks for support. Photo: Scott Calvin

PORT Macquarie's chances of securing a top two berth for the semi-finals took a hit when beaten 24-16 in the Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry on Sunday.

