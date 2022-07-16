Port Macquarie Magpies suffered back-to-back losses in the AFL North Coast Women's competition for the first time this season on July 16.
The Magpies were defeated 4.3 (27) to 1.4 (10) by a Sawtell-Toormina side who kicked three goals in the opening term before very little separated the two sides on the scoreboard.
Advertisement
Magpies captain Rhiannon Beeton conceded the opening quarter was where the match was lost.
"We just took a little while to start," she said.
"The first quarter we let them get a few cheap goals and then we were chasing our tails after that, but the boys got into us at quarter-time and that lifted us.
"We played so much better in the last three quarters, but we let them get away too early too quick."
The surprise 17-point defeat was in stark contrast to the last time the teams met on June 11 when the Magpies cruised to a 6.9 (45) to 0.0 (0) win.
"We were definitely favourites because we've beaten them already this year," Beeton said.
"But it's the back end of the season and we need to start to lift now. It's a loss that we needed and hopefully that will fire us up for the rest of the season."
Ella Heeney kicked the Pies lone goal, while Olivia Jogever, Jess Green and the captain all tried hard.
"We've got so many new girls who have never played before, never kicked a footy before," Beeton said.
"Get those bad losses out of the way and we all know how much losing sucks so hopefully we can learn from that now and build from that and be back bigger and better."
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.