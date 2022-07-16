Port Macquarie News

Vital two points for Wauchope

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 16 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
Tyrell Scott was among Wauchope's best in the 16-12 win over Wingham at Wingham

WAUCHOPE captain-coach Matt Bird defied a chest infection and a bout of the flu to inspire his side to a hard earned 16-12 win over Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League clash at Wingham.

