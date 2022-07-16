Port Macquarie has bowed out of the under-16 division one boys' North Eastern Junior Basketball League finals after a 65-56 defeat to Newcastle Falcons on July 16.
The Dolphins will lament a nervy, slow start where they trailed 20-3 at quarter-time and 42-17 at halftime which left them far too much work to do in the second half although they gave it a shake.
While there can be no faulting the effort and commitment of the players who never gave up, coach Mark Champion said the harder they tried, the worse it got.
"Sometimes kids teams do that; they get anxious about the moment being in finals and they don't stick to the things we've done all year because they're trying too hard," he said.
"You can't blame them because everyone wants to win, but the harder they tried the more we got away from what we normally do."
After halftime the Dolphins settled and reverted back to how they played during the season that saw them finish second in the North Coast pool.
But by that stage it was too late although they came home with a wet sail.
"We were down by 20-something at halftime so that's pretty hard to claw back," Champion said.
"They didn't quit and that's always important because it could have got a bit ugly, but they just weren't ready to play and that happens sometimes."
It wasn't all doom and gloom for the locals with the under-14 girls division one team progressing to Sunday's (July 17) grand final following a 31-28 win over Newcastle.
The Dolphins' under-18 girls also progressed to Sunday's (July 17) grand final with a 67-45 win over Tamworth Thunderbolts.
The association's under-12 boys were eliminated from the competition following a 61-37 defeat to Central Coast Rebels while the under-14 girls' division two team went down 28-26 to Maitland.
The under-16 boys division two team also bowed out when they were outclassed 101-43 by Central Coast Waves while
The under-18 boys were eliminated from the competition by Newcastle 71-59.
