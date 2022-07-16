Port Macquarie News
Photos

Port Macquarie Dolphins bow out of under-16 boys' North Eastern Junior League Basketball finals

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 16 2022 - 7:36am, first published 5:00am
Port Macquarie has bowed out of the under-16 division one boys' North Eastern Junior Basketball League finals after a 65-56 defeat to Newcastle Falcons on July 16.

