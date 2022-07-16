A 55-year-old man critically injured in a house fire in Port Macquarie has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in an induced coma.
Neighbours and responding police rescued the man from a detached granny flat on the Oxley Highway near Clifton Drive, which became engulfed in flames around 12.30am Saturday morning (July 16).
Advertisement
He was treated at the scene for burns to a large portion of his body before being taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital and later airlifted to Sydney.
Mid North Coast Chief Inspector Martin Burke says it is too early to say what started the fire, however the property is being treated as a crime scene with police detectives working alongside fire investigators to determine the cause.
The fire spread to a two-storey house behind the granny flat, with police entering the building to rescue two people, including an 82-year-old woman who was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for assessment.
Vehicles parked in the driveway were extensively damaged.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blazes.
Police are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to contact them through the Crime Stoppers website. Information should not be reported to NSW Police via their social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.