Group 3 rugby league fixture between Port City Breakers and Old Bar Pirates postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 15 2022 - 9:19am, first published 12:16am
The Port City-Old Bar Group 3 rugby league fixture set down for this weekend in Port Macquarie has been delayed due to a COVID outbreak in Old Bar's playing squad.

Old Bar Pirates are the latest Group 3 rugby league club to be ravaged by COVID-19 with their fixture against Port City originally set down for Saturday in Port Macquarie postponed.

Sports Journalist

Local News

