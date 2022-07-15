Old Bar Pirates are the latest Group 3 rugby league club to be ravaged by COVID-19 with their fixture against Port City originally set down for Saturday in Port Macquarie postponed.
It is believed the Pirates would have been left with only 17 fit players across their senior grades if the match was to proceed.
The Pirates became the second club in the last fortnight to have a large portion of their playing group struck down by the virus after Forster-Tuncurry had their match against Wauchope postponed on July 3.
Group 3 rugby league chief executive Mal Drury said it was another hurdle to overcome in a season already punctuated by wet weather which has led to ground closures.
"It's been very frustrating, but at least we're still going. [Covid] might go through every club, who knows," he said.
The fixture is likely to be played on a Tuesday and Thursday night in coming weeks with four grades to be split across the two nights.
"COVID is different to a washed out game," Drury said.
"If it's a washed out game, one's off all off, but with COVID it's a different scenario."
The match is the second one this season impacted by outside factors after the round two fixture was postponed on May 14 due to Old Bar Sporting Complex being waterlogged.
"They'll come to a mutual agreement whether it's a Tuesday or Thursday or whether it's two consecutive Wednesday's."
Mr Drury admitted it was a concern to have the risk of numerous clubs being COVID-affected in the run to the semi-finals.
"It is a concern, but you can only deal with it as it comes," he said.
Port City currently leads the competition on 12 points, with Old Bar one of three sides following on 8.
