The Port Macquarie Landcare Group is calling on bike riders to not destroy patches of bushland after regenerated land on Pacific Drive was vandalised.
Small trees have been uprooted, ground cover cleared for a track and a bike jump has also been created in a small area of bushland on Pacific Drive.
"Landcare has been working on regenerating this site in the Wrights Creek bushland since 2012," Port Macquarie Landcare Group president Les Mitchell said.
"We received $250,000 to regenerate areas of bushland and this was one of them."
Over the past 10 years, Landcare volunteers have worked to restore the area of bushland and remove invasive weeds.
"Parts of it are now classified as a semi-rain forest," Mr Mitchell said.
"Because the small area of bushland has now been regenerated, we only go there occasionally to remove any weeds.
"It's really disappointing for us to now find that a group of people have come through and turned it into a bike track.
"They've created three-metre wide tracks and bike jumps through the bush and have also cut down small trees."
Landcare volunteers now have more work ahead of them to regenerate the land once again.
"On Tuesday we'll be starting the rehabilitation process by removing the jumps and starting regeneration works," Mr Mitchell said.
"It will take a bit of work and will most likely take a few years before we get it back to where it was."
This act of vandalism comes after the opening of the Wayne Richards Pump Track in April.
"We understand that there is a need for more adventure play areas, but bushland areas in town are not the place for this," Mr Mitchell said.
"This isn't the first time we've had acts of vandalism in reserves around town. During lockdown we had the same issue.
"It is an ongoing concern for us and it continues to happen."
