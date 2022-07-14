Port Macquarie News

Coastal areas braced for flooding with highest tide of the year

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:24am
Coastal erosion is likely with big seas and king tides expected on Thursday night. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

The highest tides of the year will potentially combine with high seas this week to create a potential flood risk for low lying coastal communities across the Mid North Coast.

