Old Bar's Kurt Lewis cited following incident in All Stars game

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:06am
Kurt Lewis may not play for Old Bar against Port City this weekend after being charged with contact to the head of an opponent following last weekend's All Stars fixture in Kempsey. Photo: Penny Tamblyn

OLD Bar centre Kurt Lewis has until 5pm today (Wednesday, July 13), to enter a plea after he was cited by the Group Three Rugby League match review committee following an incident in the Group Three Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars game at Kempsey on Sunday.

