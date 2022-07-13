Port Macquarie's gateway service centre is on the market for the first time in 28 years.
The precinct is known as The Gateway Centre, and is a 4.3 hectare area located on the corner of Pacific Highway and Oxley Highway.
JLL and Burgess Rawson have been tasked with the sale of the precinct via an expressions of interest campaign.
It's not known how much the owners are hoping to achieve from the sale, due to a confidentiality contract.
The Gateway's national tenants include BP, McDonald's, KFC, Guzman Y Gomez, Oliver's, and NRMA EV Charging Station. They generate a combined income of approximately $1.72 million each year.
Graham Linn has been the Port Macquarie Service Centre manager since 1997.
He's witnessed many changes over that period including the owner's development of a masterplan, connection to council's reticulated sewer, and upgrades to parking and landscaping.
In 2020 the owners invested in a major upgrade to the property's power supply and added four electric vehicle charging stations.
When Mr Linn first started there was a petrol station, a couple of restaurants and takeaway shop.
"All of that has been replaced over time," he said.
Upgrades on the Pacific Highway have also made travelling along the east coast more accessible for motorists.
Mr Linn estimates annual visitation would be in the millions, going by transaction counts.
The NRMA recommends drivers take a rest every two hours when travelling.
"We're (The Gateway Centre) in a two hour network, so it's worked very well," Mr Linn said.
As manager, it's Mr Linn's responsibility to maintain relationships with the tenants and communicate with the owners.
"It's been a great learning experience," he said.
Dylan McEvoy from JLL said investment opportunities like the Port Macquarie Gateway Centre seldom come to market, given demand for service station and roadside retail assets.
"This asset is set to capitalise on booming domestic tourism on NSW's Mid North Coast, coupled with a neighbouring multi-staged residential development precinct that is underway to cater to the growing residential demand to the area," he said.
The site recently underwent a $5 million redevelopment, to establish a new service station tenancy with 50 per cent more fuel capacity and electric vehicle charging stations.
The expressions of interest campaign ends on August 9.
