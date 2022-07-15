They are not at the level of the top two sides in the Coastal Premier League Men's competition yet, but Port United have gathered momentum over the last six weeks.
With a bit more luck they could be on a six-game undefeated run heading into this Saturday's blockbuster Coastal Premier League Men's clash with Coffs City United at Dixie Park.
A result for fifth-placed United against the table-topping Lions this weekend could make the rest of the competition sit up and take notice.
The underdog status sits well with the Green Bloods and is when they play their best football, although Bruest doesn't think they are a dark horse for the premiership just yet.
"I wouldn't say that, but we can definitely give those top two teams a run for their money, put it that way," Bruest said.
"Every dog has his day. I'd prefer to go in as an underdog than be sitting where Coffs United is and think you've pretty much got it sewn up."
After 90 minutes on Saturday he might change his tune.
The Port Macquarie side over the last month and a half - outside of the Lions and Coffs Coast Tigers, who currently occupy the top two rungs of the ladder - are the form team of the competition.
In their last six games of football, Adam Bruest's side have registered three wins, two draws and a loss.
But in those two draws - 0-all with Kempsey Saints and 1-all with Southern United - they had enough chances to win five games of football.
Saints parked the bus for an hour after defender Corey Crotty was sent off, while the Ospreys did something similar when they were reduced to 10 men in the second half before they finished with nine on June 7.
"I think as a coach, our six-week report card is not too bad considering what we've come across," Bruest said.
"[There's] room for improvement which is good coming into the back end of the season and we've got four catch-up games now.
"If we can do something with those games in hand we'll definitely be close to where we should be by the end of the year."
And while it's no good talking about what-ifs, United again had more chances in a 3-2 loss to Coffs Coast a few weeks ago.
They could have had another seven points added to their current tally which stands at 18 points which would have propelled them into third.
Instead of eyeing off a top two spot, United are currently sitting in fifth position and are only two points off ninth-place.
Their mid-table position, however, sits quite well with the coach after they disposed of Northern Storm 7-0 in their last match.
The Storm then held Coffs United to a 1-all draw last week.
