Access to one of the region's most iconic visitor destinations, North Brother Mountain, has temporarily re-opened to traffic following landslip repair works.
The flood-damaged landslip on route to North Brother Mountain has kept Captain Cook Bicentennial Drive closed since late December last year, but following detailed geotechnical analysis and ongoing site safety investigations, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) temporarily re-opened one lane of the road on Tuesday (July 12).
Simon Feeney from Mid North Coast Flyers said the re-opening of the road allows for better access to the popular paragliding spot.
"It's really the access for everyone. There's all different kinds of pilots and different people who can enjoy this site so it's great to have that full access again," he said.
Keen paragliders have been hiking up the mountain with their gear since December to make use of the site.
"It has kept us fit, but it's great to be able to have road access up here again," Mr Feeney said.
Council may be forced to close the road at a moment's notice should conditions deteriorate and compromise motorist's safety.
Concrete New Jersey barriers have been installed along a 25-metre section of road at the side of the slip, offering motorists protection from the site and a safe single-lane of travel.
A safe distance in both directions will allow motorists to gauge a safe passage through the site. Give Way and No Passing signage is in place to advise motorists of the changes, as is a sign advising motorists to report rock falls or debris across the road.
Locals and visitors were making the most of the newly-opened road access to the mountain on Tuesday morning.
Port Macquarie resident Colleen Hawes said it's "wonderful" to be able to drive to the lookout again.
"We were just having a bit of a trip out for the day and thought that we would come up and have a look," she said.
"They've done a great job of making it available for people to drive up here again. It's a local landmark and it's nice to see people up here again."
PMHC Director Community Infrastructure, Robert Fish, said single-lane access will remain open as long as possible until council can begin work on the permanent repairs.
"The geotechnical advice will determine the scope of the works and the solution. Once we have that we'll be able to tender the works and get a contractor on site to undertake the permanent repair work," he said.
"We are hopeful that the equipment we have in place now will give us the best chance of quickly cleaning up minor spills and keeping the road open as often as possible until we begin the permanent repairs further down the track.
"At this stage we remain committed to prioritising repairs for numerous parts of the community that are still heavily impacting residents, businesses and key transport routes."
Captain Cook Bicentennial Drive is one of 86 sites impacted by land slips caused in the March 2021 flood and corresponding rainfall events. The total of these works is estimated to cost about $51.6 million, however some sites are yet to be scoped and costed.
Mayor Peta Pinson said she is thrilled that one of the region's best visitor attractions is now accessible again.
"This is a well-used road up to one of the most stunning outlooks in our region, and I know our community and visitors well be very happy with it being re-opened," she said.
"Let's hope that continued good weather will provide our flood recovery crews with the longevity they need to keep the road open, until they can engage contractors to undertake the permanent repairs that are needed further down the track."
Initial geotechnical reports have been completed on 70 damaged locations over the past 12 months, and are working closely with state government authorities to secure funding for repairs to these locations.
