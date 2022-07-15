The past week of rain has brought some flood water to our rivers. One bonus of that is a few large mulloways were caught on the break walls of the Camden Haven and the Hastings River.
You may have heard Jason, or I mention deep drop fishing and wondered what we were talking about. Deep drop fishing is a technique that commercial fisherpeople have used for many years, targeting fish in depths of up to six hundred metres.
I remember as a kid, dad and I would be at the boat ramp as the local commercial fisherpeople came home with fish that seemed bigger than me and I dreamed how I'd love to catch fish like that. Fishing in those depths requires skill in - and most commonly using - electric reels. As the years have passed, technology has advanced and electric reels have become more affordable for recreational fisherpeople.
The most common species caught on the Mid North Coast are blue-eye trevalla, bass groper, bar cod, harpuka, kingfish and gemfish. These fish are some of the best tasting in the sea and can weigh over fifty kilograms, so you will want that electric reel.
Now I know what you are going to say - that its cheating using electric reels to catch fish - but there is a lot of skill in deep drop fishing. When you want to hit a fishing mark the size of a caravan in over four hundred metres of water, the current and wind can make that a real challenge.
Recently I was invited out deep drop fishing on a local seven-metre plate boat owned by Ricky Adorini and his beautiful partner Kate Hertherton. I met Ricky at the boat ramp at dawn, with a bit of swell on the bar we safely crossed and headed to a fishing spot eighteen nautical miles out to sea which is approximately thirty-three kilometres.
After forty minutes of travelling, we arrived at the fishing spot in a depth of three hundred metres. Ricky had two electric reels - one on each side of the boat. The fishing rigs we used were paternoster style with three hooks, plus an attached small underwater fishing light, squid for bait and a sinker that weighed over a kilogram.
First drop and Ricky hooks a fish, the electric reel is in action and only after a few minutes a massive bass groper reaches the surface. A great start to the day. We also tried a few different fishing marks and caught some nice sized kingfish.
The day felt like it went so quickly we ended up coming back to shore at sunset. Kate, Ricky's partner, met us back at the boat ramp with their daughter Freya. Kate was thrilled that we caught this beautiful bass groper to feed her family and friends.
If you want to know more about deep drop fishing drop into your local fishing tackle store and chat with the knowledgeable staff about what electric reels and fishing tackle you might need.
