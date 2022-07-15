Port Macquarie News

Local fishing enthusiast Kate Shelton tells us where the fish are biting this week on the Mid North Coast

By Kate Shelton
July 15 2022 - 2:00am
Ricky Adorini with his twenty plus kilogram bass groper caught off Port Macquarie.

The past week of rain has brought some flood water to our rivers. One bonus of that is a few large mulloways were caught on the break walls of the Camden Haven and the Hastings River.

