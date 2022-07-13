Sick leave upturn as COVID and flu cases take a toll

Workplaces are facing a spike in sick leave amid a new wave of COVID and a jump in influenza cases.
It comes at a challenging time with a Business NSW 2022 survey of more than 600 businesses across the state showing 90 per cent are experiencing workforce shortages.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is navigating a number of temporary headwinds as influenza, COVID and a pre-existing staff shortage place pressure on the timely and effective delivery of services.
Council's CEO Dr Clare Allen said now and into the weeks ahead, they may see some impacts to services as the council navigated its way through a peak influenza period and the re-emergence of a number of COVID-positive cases throughout the organisation.
She asked the community to remain patient.
The council is also experiencing a staff gap in key areas of the business with recruitment well underway to cover the shortfall.
Council group manager people, safety and performance Louise Perry said the council was working really quickly to fill vacancies, but the combination of job vacancies and unscheduled leave resulted in an increased staff workload.
"It really is about the community understanding there are these pressures right now and to be a bit patient and compassionate with our staff," she said.
"Our existing staff are really working hard to cover the gaps so we need to support them."
COVID cases and the flu season are also having an impact at Hastings Co-op. Sick leave is up 40 per cent year-on-year.
Casual staff, when available, fill the gaps, and Hastings Co-op can move employees between stores, but the unplanned absences can create additional workload.
Hastings Co-op chief executive officer Allan Gordon said it had been a challenging two-and-a half years for staff.
"I feel for our staff because I know they have been on the frontline since day one [of the pandemic] having to cope with the pressure, the anger and frustrations that customers feel, especially at the height of COVID," he said.
Hastings Co-op is tending to train internally to fill vacancies as quickly as possible, given the challenges of recruiting experienced staff.
The community-owned co-operative employs more than 400 people across businesses from supermarkets to fuel, hardware and rural supplies, department stores and car hire.
Business NSW regional manager Kellon Beard said businesses faced a lot of pressures including rising costs and lack of staff.
He said time off for sickness would impact businesses with the flu and COVID creating a double-whammy.
Mr Beard said a lot of businesses were finding it incredibly hard to recruit staff, and faced real shortages, which impacted on production and sales.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
