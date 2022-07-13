Wauchope Community Arts Council is ready to celebrate 25 years this Thursday (July 13) with an immersive exhibition at the Wauchope Art Gallery.
The exhibit will feature archival footage, photos and posters dating back to 1995 and remember the creative contributions of past Arts Council members Trish Crick, Claude Tessier and Jen Short.
The council has seen its fair share of performances and initiatives, from the early BadDags theatre's "Cockroach Chorus", to giant puppets at street performances, and the recent Wauchope Regional Arts Project.
Despite the difficulty of finding quality archival footage, founding members Jo Davidson and Jacky Beckhurst agreed that the process was exciting.
"For me, part of the impetus of this is, post-COVID-19, we wanted to demonstrate that this is what we did in the 90s," Ms Davidson said.
"We could do this again."
The Wauchope Community Arts Council formed in 1995 with shop fronts often used to prepare for shows.
It was only in 1997 that the Arts Council was able to secure a permanent home in the Wauchope Community Arts Centre in Bain Park.
"It's just such a wonderful centre of the arts in Wauchope. COVID-19 has affected things a bit but definitely hasn't shut us down."
But for founding member and current president Krissa Wilkinson, the future remains uncertain.
Under the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Bain Park Masterplan, the Wauchope Arts Centre may be renovated, relocated or retained.
"We're hoping that we still have a good few years," Ms Wilkinson said. "There's still a big need in the community for what we provide."
Ms Beckhurst said that she was concerned relocating the Arts Centre could cause the Arts Council to lose it.
"There's always pressure for yet another carpark," she said.
"There could be quite a long gap before a performing arts venue actually happens."
Ms Davidson agreed with the need for the Arts Centre
"The thing about community theatre like this is it's so inclusive and there's a cast of thousands," she said.
"If you want to have an input whichever way, there's a place for you".
The exhibit will be open to the public until Saturday July 23.
