Dead cows are washing up on Port Macquarie's North Shore but who's meant to remove them?

North Shore Drive residents have had dead cows rotting in their backyards after being given the run-around over who is responsible for removing them.
Four days after they washed ashore, the cows are yet to be removed and the pungent smell has left many residents concerned for their health.
Advertisement
"The smell is revolting... it's just such a sickening stench," North Shore Drive resident Maurice Elliott said.
"We can't go outside because the smell is so bad and we have to lock everything up to try and escape it.
"It's a health hazard to everyone. Our neighbour's dog got out the other day because she wanted to go down and eat the cows and she ended up vomiting all over my front lawn."
The Port News has since found out whose responsibility it is to remove the carcasses, but when Maurice and his wife Vicki alerted authorities, this is what happened:
After speaking with Maurice and Vicki, the Port News also contacted Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, who deferred the situation to the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).
NSW DPI did not respond at first and the EPA said it was not them, it was the DPI.
In response to a follow-up question, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council conceded that "there are some different jurisdictions of responsibility over this issue".
"If the cattle wash up on council managed beaches, parks and reserves - it us our responsibility to manage and remove. We did so at Town Beach," a council spokesman said in response to the earlier removal of another dead cow.
"If the cattle wash up in the canals, Governors Way at Settlement Point for example, then this is [also] our responsibility to manage.
"If the cattle wash up or are inside the Hastings River at North Shore, it is NSW Roads and Maritime's (now Transport for NSW) responsibility to manage."
But when the Port News called Transport for NSW, they said the area, as far as they are aware, is not in their jurisdiction.
Maurice said the residents are now at their wits end and the smell has started to penetrate their homes.
"We have gotten absolutely nowhere with our inquiries," he said. "We just can't seem to get an answer on who's responsible for removing the cows, how they're going to do it, and when it can happen.
"All they need to do is pull the cows off with a boat and it would be gone in ten minutes and not float back to us."
One cow was pushed off the shore last night (July 11) during high tide, but it washed up at Glen and Roz Johnson's place.
Advertisement
"If we push the cows off the shore again tonight, it will just go up to the boats and then come back again with the tide. It's just a never-ending loop."
Glen now says he's worried the cow near his place will explode if it's left any longer.
"We were told by a few people that the cow is close to popping, and if that happens we can only imagine how much worse the smell will be and what it will attract."
Late this afternoon (July 12), the Port News finally had confirmation from the DPI that they are responsible for the removal of the cows.
A spokesperson said members of the public who encounter a deceased animal should report it to the Agriculture and Animal Services hotline - 1800 814 647.
"Landholders can register with the Agriculture and Animal Services hotline if they need veterinary assessment and advice, euthanasia and burial for animals, or emergency fodder for livestock," the spokesperson said.
Advertisement
"We understand it can be a shock for community members to encounter deceased stock, so we appreciate the effort that goes into reporting these incidents.
"If people are able to take a note or photo of any tags, brands or ear markings on the stock when reporting them that will help us support the stock owners through this process."
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.