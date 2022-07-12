Tigers steal a point as Port Saints lament lack of firepower

Port Saints would be situated a lot higher on the Coastal Premier League Men's first grade ladder if football was determined by how slick a team looked between the two 18-yard-boxes.
Unfortunately for Ollie King and his side it isn't and they were again left to rue a match where they probably deserved all three points in a 2-all draw with Coffs Coast on Saturday.
Advertisement
The second-placed Tigers arguably only had three or four opportunities in the 90 minutes and they pounced to find the back of the net twice.
Saints, however, could only manage the same amount of goals despite having twice as many chances.
"I could send you a recording of how we were the better team and how we didn't get all the points because it's pretty been much the same thing that's happened the last few weeks," King lamented.
"They scored two goals but only really had three chances. They scored early the first time they got into our half and they scored again with a pretty jammy - not even sure if it crossed the line - goal.
"Other than that, our 'keeper didn't do too much."
Despite Luke Townsend's best efforts, the Port Macquarie side couldn't find a third goal which would have handed them a well-deserved win on the road.
King remained confident the goals would come over time although Saints are now starting to run out of time if they want to make a run for the top four.
They do, however, still have games in hand.
"I want us to play a nice possession-based, good build-up, type of football and we're starting to do that now," King said.
"I believe the goals will come, but we probably lack that player or two that puts the ball in the back of the net and they're pretty rare."
Saints looked the better of the two sides, but the difference between them and the Tigers was taking advantage of their opportunities.
It's why the Coffs Harbour side are second while Saints currently languish in ninth.
"In terms of performance I thought we looked like the better side which is good and hopefully that can keep going against other teams we can hopefully take full points from," King said.
"I would have definitely liked all three; we probably deserved all three."
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.