Home court advantage and local support will be key for seven Port Macquarie representative basketball teams in the Basketball NSW Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League finals on July 16 and 17.
Around 500 junior basketballers, aged between 11 and 17 and representing clubs from Central Coast to Byron Bay and to Tamworth have qualified for the 2022 finals tournament.
Port Macquarie Basketball Association coaching director, Nick Prior believes local teams have a chance of title victories.
"Against the backdrop of the last few years of disruption to community sport, and even this year having floods and weather events cause havoc, we are proud to have seven of our teams qualify for finals," he said.
"The format has been different this year with each age group playing four competition rounds, merging both northern and eastern leagues on two occasions. Every game has been critical to the final placings."
Port Macquarie's division one under-14 girls only lost two of their 16 pool games with some tight wins against Newcastle, Maitland and Tamworth along the way.
Prior believes a number of the Dolphins teams have a great opportunity to take a title.
"Our under-18 men and women's teams are also in with a real chance if they show up to play to their full capability," he said.
The under-18 women finished second on the ladder and take on top place Tamworth in the major semi-final.
Only three competition points separate the first four teams in under-18 men with the local team coming in fourth after a tough one-point loss in the final pool game.
"Under 18's men is incredibly tight and although they face a sudden death pathway to the grand final our local team have the skill and potential to get themselves through to take the championship."
"The combination of local talent, our fantastic facility and the spotlight that comes from broadcasting the event is really generating excitement for a great weekend of basketball in Port Macquarie," concluded Prior.
Port Macquarie teams in the finals include: under-12 boys (coach: Karl Morris), under-14 girls div one (coach: John Collins), under-14 girls div two (coach: Jody Carey), under-16 boys div 1 (coach: Mark Champion), under-16 Boys div two (coach: Will Bowden), under 18 women (coach: Nick Prior), under-18 men (coach: Patrick Carey).
