Port Macquarie Dolphins to use home court advantage in North Eastern Junior League basketball finals

July 12 2022 - 2:00am
Port Macquarie will host the finals of the North Eastern Junior League basketball this weekend. Photo: Paul Jobber

Home court advantage and local support will be key for seven Port Macquarie representative basketball teams in the Basketball NSW Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League finals on July 16 and 17.

