Leslie William MP: program for women returning to work

By Mp. Leslie Williams
July 12 2022 - 12:00am
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams

Helping women work

Women looking for work will be able to apply for grants of up to $5000 to fund technology, training and work essentials to help them return to the workforce, thanks to a $32 million investment in the recent NSW Budget.

