'Dedicated and committed': Port Macquarie Base Hospital's stroke unit recognised

By Contributed
July 10 2022 - 11:39pm
PMBH stroke team. Photo: Supplied

The stroke units at Port Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) and Coffs Harbour Health Campus (CHHC) have received the prestigious World Stroke Organization Angels Gold Status Awards for meeting the highest standards in stroke treatment and care.

