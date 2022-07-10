It seemed fitting that local boy Richie Roberts played a starring role as the Indigenous All Stars made it back-to-back representative successes over the Group 3 All Stars at Kempsey on Sunday.
In a match that wrapped up NAIDOC week, Roberts scored a hat-trick on a ground where he knows almost every blade of grass in the 34-20 victory which followed up a 40-12 win last year.
While Roberts continued his impressive recent try scoring streak, Mustangs winger Tirell Dungay also impressed with two tries in the seven-tries-to-four win.
"It wasn't a bad effort; I played a lot of my junior footy on this field so I know every patch of it and I know where to run and where to score," Roberts said.
The Indigenous boys led from start to finish although the All Stars were courageous and played 57 minutes of the match with just one fit player on the bench.
They started with only 16 players and when winger Zac Colemane (head knock) and fullback Blake English (shoulder) left the field due to injuries in the opening quarter of the match they had it all to do.
Indigenous centre Kurt Lewis could come under scrutiny for a swinging arm which went unpunished on the field, but resulted in Coleman failing his Head Injury Assessment as a result of the tackle.
Despite the setbacks throughout the match, when All Stars centre Ronald Uhlia scooped up an errant pass from Roberts in the 67th minute to race 90 metres, they somehow only trailed 24-20.
But two tries in the closing stages put the result beyond doubt.
"It was a good day and a pleasure to be playing out there with everyone that put [their names] down and committed to have a run," Roberts said.
"It is a really great concept, a lot of people get behind it and good on the boys that played today and enjoyed it."
The Port City Breakers captain was excited to see what the new breed of Group 3 youngsters could do on fields around the Mid North Coast in coming years.
Teenagers Dungay, along with fullback Corey Lewis and winger Nelson Young were three of the Indigenous' best.
"I think Group 3 is in for some big things in the next couple of years with the talent that's coming through," Roberts said.
"A lot of kids played in 18s today and eventually they'll step up to the men's. The next few years are going to be exciting for footy, especially in Group 3."
Non-Indigenous captain Nathan Campbell enjoyed the event and said it was well received and supported.
"It's a big moment for Kempsey and the Indigenous community so it was great to be a part of it and watch the celebrations. It was good fun," he said.
He was full of praise for his side who were gallant in defeat and had to overcome a number of withdrawals in the lead-up to the game.
"I didn't know what to expect," he said.
"We had a bit of an unorthodox preparation with rain and blokes pulling out, but it was a great hit out. We had a few of the boys that backed up from the under-18s game and they were tremendous.
"I couldn't be any prouder of the boys that pulled on the boots today."
Winger Navran Willett came on to replace Colemane after five minutes and he was one of his team's best along with Riley Glover and Ronald Uhlia.
"Big Nav on the wing... he's 17 or 18 years old and he was excellent and has a bright future," the captain said.
"It's hard to single any of the boys out because they all put in big minutes."
All clubs will have a nervous couple of days as they wait to see who pulled up sore from the match although doubts will surround English and Colemane's availability for next weekend.
"We (Forster-Tuncurry) picked up one injury today which happens with footy, but it also gives us a bit of match fitness," Campbell said.
"It'll be good to roll into the rest of the season. Touch wood we don't get any more rain weeks and it should be good."
Indigenous All Stars 34 (Richie Roberts 3, Tirell Dungay 2, Nelson Young, Beau Lowry tries; Corey Lewis 3/7 goals) defeated Group 3 All Stars 20 (Ronald Uhlia 2, Riley Glover, Navran Willett tries; Riley Glover 2/2, Aaron Hill 0/2 goals)
