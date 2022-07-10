Port Macquarie News

Matthew Butturini heroics propel Port City Bull Sharks into 2022 Mid North Coast Hockey League outright second spot

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
July 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port City Bull Sharks made a 2022 Mid North Coast Hockey League statement with a last-gasp 4-3 win over competition favourites Sharks Hockey Club in Port Macquarie on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.