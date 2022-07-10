Port City Bull Sharks made a 2022 Mid North Coast Hockey League statement with a last-gasp 4-3 win over competition favourites Sharks Hockey Club in Port Macquarie on Saturday.
Former Australian Kookaburra Matthew Butturini provided the heroics with a last-minute strike that stole all the competition points and sent the Bull Sharks into outright second on the ladder.
Bull Sharks captain Mike Johnston said it was a victory that would provide his team with plenty of confidence heading into the finals.
"Sharks are the team to beat so it was good to show that we can compete in this competition and Sharks aren't just going to be the team that will win all year," he said.
"This will give us heaps of confidence because we're on the home stretch (until finals) now so if we can get the rest of the wins, we're looking at coming first."
Butturini finished with two goals while Aiden Mainey and Sam Peake also found the back of the net in the seven-goal thriller.
"It was good to see where we were standing in the competition so the game was really even throughout the middle stages," Johnston said.
"It was us scoring our opportunities and then they scored their opportunities and we were just lucky enough to get the win in the end."
The Bull Sharks' ability to combine as a team was the key ingredient to their success.
"We're playing more as a team, passing the ball around and just being strong onto the ball and being there for one another," Johnston said.
"When they scored we kept our heads up and got back into the game."
The two teams will meet again in the final round of the competition where the minor premiership could be up for grabs.
