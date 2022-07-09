Hastings Valley Vikings tightened their grip on the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union first grade minor premiership with a comprehensive 94-12 hammering of an undermanned Grafton Redmen on Saturday.
Welshman Tyla Murvai crossed for four tries while Harry Sargent and Agapei Eukaliti both scored two and Matt Fieldsend one in the 14-tries-to-two romp.
But it was a hat-trick to teenage winger Luke Banks that provided Vikings coach Hamish Mccormack with the highlights of the victory.
"We gave an 18-year-old who captains our under-18s a crack in first grade where he started and scored a hat-trick, so that was no doubt my highlight," Mccormack said.
The Vikings scored four tries in the opening 20 minutes to set up an unassailable 56-5 lead at half-time with three of them scored before the outclassed Redmen had even touched the ball.
Last year's minor premiers, however, didn't throw in the towel which earned the respect of the Vikings who acknowledged the tough afternoon their opponents had.
"They've got 16 blokes and they've had one of those days... every club has been in that position before, but we certainly want them to hang around in the comp," Mccormack said.
"If they go back out (of the competition), we go back to playing each other every second or third week and we don't want that."
The 82-point win provided fringe first graders such as Finn Sneddon, Blake Cheer and Nathan Swift all with the opportunity to have an extended run in the top grade.
The Vikings never know when they may need to call on them during the big end-of-season games.
"Come finals time you don't know what can happen and you might have to rely on one of those blokes for 60 minutes," Mccormack said.
"That was a pleasing factor that everyone that came on did their job and we finished it off."
And while a large portion of Hastings Valley's tries came down their left-hand side where a 15-metre corridor on the western side of Oxley Oval resembled the Pacific Highway, the coach said it wasn't planned.
There was an easier reason.
"Everyone passes right to left so they enjoy going that way, but we should be able to play both sides of the field so it may be just the way it landed today," he said.
The Vikings registered their ninth-straight win of the season, but their feet are firmly planted on the ground.
They know there is more hard work to be done.
"You look at what's coming next and then get yourself into the finals," Mccormack said.
"If we can seal up that minor premiership... that's our number one goal at the moment."
