It's the secret ingredient Port Macquarie lifeguard Hayden Copping hopes will see him paddle his way to a podium finish in Hawaii on July 24.
Copping has been training for the last four years with the aim to claim gold at the little-known Blue Water Hawaiian Classic Pro Paddleboard Race.
And he wants to make an impression on the international stage.
"I really want to podium finish; I know I'm good enough. I've done the work and I've done the training," he said.
"I really want gold but I'm just really happy to get over there so as long as I leave it all out there and don't hold any regrets I'll be a happy man."
Part of his preparation has included a trip to Newcastle every fortnight where he spends up to four hours in the water with current world champion Stewart McLachlan, who has won the race the last four times.
"I've trained with him and he's always spoke so highly of [the event] and I just really want to have a go at it," Copping said.
"[Hawaii] is the pinnacle of any surf culture because that's pretty much where surfing came from and a lot of pro surfers and surf life savers go over there and race in it."
The race is a 35-kilometre circumnavigation of parts of the Hawaiian coastline and Copping was hopeful conditions would allow for it to be all "downwind".
However, there are no guarantees and competitors need to be prepared for conditions to change in an instant from minimal swell to eight to 10 feet.
It's a challenging deep-water course that requires athletes to navigate challenging surf and tides through Makapu'u point, Alan Davis beach, and China Walls.
They then link to a classic downwind run outside Maunalua Bay at Koko Head through to Diamond Head with the final stretch seeing paddlers pass Waikiki and head to Sand Island.
"Hopefully it's a downwind race so we're chasing wind swell, but it's condition-dependent so we could be punching into it the whole time as well," he said.
"We'll see on the day."
And not only will the Port Macquarie lifeguard race in an event which has taken him more than five years to prepare for since he first heard of it, he also hopes to see Pipeline for the first time.
"I've never raced internationally and I've never been to Hawaii at all so this is all completely unknown and foreign territory but I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
"You hear the crazy stories of Pipeline and the rescues the lifeguards do over there, so just to see it is going to be something amazing."
Competitors normally have to qualify through a series of events throughout the year, but this year is an open-entry.
As a result, Copping is unsure of the amount of paddlers he will be up against.
"Usually you have to qualify for it through some other big events throughout the season, but this year it's an open entry so that was another big reason why I decided to do it," he said.
"They usually restrict numbers, but being an open entry this year it could be the biggest they've ever had."
As well as utilising McLachlan's training regime, Copping will also be able to call on his numerous hours of training as a lifeguard.
"It's pretty much like-for-like when we're on the lifeguard boards," he said.
"[The paddle boards] are a little bit quicker and a bit longer; so you can't really rescue anybody on them, but it's the exact same technique.
"We're training three and four hours at a time on them so the shoulders definitely get a good workout."
Copping has set himself a target of completing the race in under four hours.
"I'd like to be around the three to three and a half hour mark, but conditions play a huge part and can add an hour or two to the race," he said.
