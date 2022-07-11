Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie butchers on their way to claim the Sausage King crown

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 11 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waniora Village Butchers owner Greg Bisaro with Caleb Battaglia, James Creighton and Dave Elliott are proud of their winning sausages. Photo: Emily Walker

Two of Port Macquarie's best butchers have secured their place at the Australian Meat Industry Council's (AMIC) State finals later this year after excelling in two categories at the Mid North Coast Competition last Monday (July 4).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.