Two of Port Macquarie's best butchers have secured their place at the Australian Meat Industry Council's (AMIC) State finals later this year after excelling in two categories at the Mid North Coast Competition last Monday (July 4).
Waniora Village Butchery could be on the way to win the Sausage King title after placing first, not only in the traditional Australian beef sausage category, but also in the poultry sausage section with their chicken, cheese and chives entry.
Owner Greg Bisaro discovered the flavour through experimentation.
"We just wanted to do something different because we sell a lot of chicken and chicken breasts come with tenderloins," he said.
"I thought, 'oh we'll see if I can make a really good sausage', so we started experimenting and chicken, cheese and chives came about."
The local butchery isn't unfamiliar with victory.
Just last year their San Choy Bow flavour placed first in the Mid North Coast Gourmet sausage category and in 2019 they ranked third in the National Sausage King competition.
"Third is still top three in Australia," he said.
"And I'd only been doing it for three years. I'm happy with that."
Mr Bisaro has been a butcher in Port Macquarie for six years after leaving the mining industry to follow his passions.
Even when working in a coal mine, Mr Bisaro used to make sausages at home to sell to his friends.
"People used to say, 'why are you working in a coal mine? Why don't you open a sausage shop?" he said.
"I've just always loved making sausages."
Waniora Village Butchery's sausages may reign supreme in the region but the Port Meat Store has the burgers that are a cut above the rest.
The store's angus beef burger and gourmet pork and cheese burgers have been a popular choice for many years in the Mid North Coast.
This is the third year that both burgers have won in the regional beef and gourmet/open class burger categories.
Owner Larry Dickson doesn't mince words when talking about the shop's victory.
"Burgers are very big sellers nowadays," he said.
"We do the lamb burgers, marinade burger and chicken burgers as well but the two popular ones are the angus beef burger, and the pork and cheese burger."
Mr Dickson has been based in Port Macquarie for nearly 10 years after relocating from Dubbo to be closer to the beach and family.
With the years of experience, Mr Dickson keeps his recipes closely guarded, especially for the angus beef burger.
"I've had that one for year and years," he said.
"I bought it with me to Port Macquarie and its my own recipe....I've had that going for 30 years now."
The AMIC New South Wales State finals will be held later this year on Friday, October 21 at the Leura Fairmont Resort.
