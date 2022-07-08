George Cowie doesn't see budding Port Macquarie footballers as being any different to those from any other part of the world.
The former West Ham United player and international coach has 17 years experience organising and overseeing football tours after he joined the Hammers as a professional player in 1977.
So he is in the best position to comment after his humble beginnings as a young lad growing up in Scotland led to a career in the English Premier League.
The 61-year-old was in the Hastings for the first time on July 8 through his role with the George Cowie Football Academy as he cast his eye over some of the best young talent the region has to offer.
"I come from a small village myself in the north of Scotland where it was almost impossible to become a professional football player, but it happened for myself as a young boy," he said.
It is that outlook that should encourage up-and-coming players.
"I don't see [Port Macquarie] players as any different to any other place; there are good players everywhere," Cowie said.
"There's talent in Port Macquarie, there's talent in the big cities and it's just a case of nurturing it and getting the right break at the right time.
"It's the same for all players. Whether they're from a city or a regional place... they need to be in the right place at the right time and they need a bit of luck as well."
Port Macquarie youngster Carter Brown enjoyed the two-day camp where he finetuned a few of his skills and improved others.
"The best part about the camp is that we got to have so much fun and do some new tricks," he said.
"We've learned the 'Iniesta'; it's where you use quick feet [to get past an opponent] and if that's successful, you're just gone."
Cowie said attending the two-day camp was the first step on a lengthy path to potential selection in the West Ham United academy which could lead to a professional contract with the Hammers.
But he admitted he didn't try to sell the program like that despite it being a private business which forms a partnership with the London-based club.
"There are opportunities, but I don't try and sell the program (like that)," he said.
"I take it as it comes. I tell the kids and parents to come and enjoy the two-day regional camp which is for everyone and if you do well at the regional camp you get an invite to the national camp."
The national camp is a four-day intensive clinic where players are pushed with their abilities.
"From these regional camps we do a four-day national camp on the Gold Coast normally attended by between 400 and 500 players from all over Australia and New Zealand," Cowie said.
"From that camp on the Gold Coast we take players on a trip to West Ham and we play games and get coaching sessions.
"We attend Premier League games and Champions League games... they get an all-round football experience."
Twelve years ago the program started with three small camps in Queensland and Cowie said from that point it had continued to grow.
They have now covered most of Australia and New Zealand.
"It's grown arms and legs," he said.
Now the program is up and running after two and a half years of Covid interruptions they have covered Tasmania, Perth, Victoria, Adelaide, New South Wales and Queensland as well as New Zealand.
"We've been to an awful lot of places," Cowie said.
