The announced closure of the Westpac Wauchope branch has been negatively received by locals.
Wauchope is one of 24 locations across Australia where Westpac, Bank of Melbourne and St George branch closures are planned.
Other locations in New South Wales include Glenn Innes, Kiama, Lavington, Leura, Cronulla and Kingsgrove.
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Officer Lisa McPherson said that the closure of the branch was a sad story.
"Unfortunately, we are seeing it more and more with banks choosing to close smaller branches but I do think that it does have a negative impact on rural communities such as Wauchope," she said.
The ANZ Wauchope branch closed in 2018 and the Commonwealth Bank reduced hours in the town last year.
The Westpac branch had previously been planned to close in November 2019.
For local businesses, the options are to either bank in Wauchope with limited hours or travel into Port Macquarie for their banking.
Local cafe Baked Culture owner Lorissa Simpson said the Westpac bank closure would be inconvenient.
"It just makes it really hard for businesses to be able to do their banking and speak to someone," she said.
"There's quite a lot of businesses in Wauchope and it is growing."
Ms McPherson said that it wasn't just businesses who would be affected.
"We also have an element of our residential community that still need to go to the bank."
"It would be great to see banks taking a greater consideration to the value that they offer not just from a financial point of view, but from a community asset point of view."
Ms McPherson said that the Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry was there for local businesses to reach out to and help where they could with enquiries and support.
