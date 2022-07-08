Dozens of evacuation orders are still in place across parts of the state but the Hastings Valley has been given the all-clear.
The Bureau of Meteorology says minor flooding is no longer occurring along the Hastings River at Wauchope with the water now below minor flood levels.
This week's drenching saw the Hastings River rise to 2.93 metres on Wednesday (July 6) at Mount Seaview.
Only weeks after being dubbed the "rainiest location in Australia", it meant Yarras was back on flood watch.
But local resident Ros Mobbs wasn't expecting river levels to drop so soon.
"We thought we were going to have a few days of it, so we were prepared that [the bridge] may have closed for a day or two," she said.
Mrs Mobbs said water levels rose to above bridge level within approximately five hours.
Minor flooding at Yarras is not an uncommon sight.
"There's always wondering how long it's going to be flooded; whether the family will get in; and once it's flooded, we're isolated," Ms Mobbs said.
"That's a little unsettling."
