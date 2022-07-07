High school students have explored innovative ideas to boost young voices and lead to real change.
Eleven students took part in a Creative Voices workshop at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie on Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's ConnectEd team and experts from the multidisciplinary studio, Braenchild Collective, presented the workshop.
Partner in the Braenchild Collective, Dr Willhemina Wahlin, said the workshop gave young people creative skills and looked at ways they could become engaged with the community, especially through the council.
Ideas for the future included an open studio to provide a creative outlet for young people, an annual youth group event to bring together all the youth groups from the region, more cultural and creative activities, and providing assistance to homeless people.
"What has really come through is that young people are acutely aware of the social inequity that is going on, especially after COVID," Dr Wahlin said.
Wauchope High School student Sophie Smith said she took part in the workshop as it was something she could build off in a job and in life.
"It has been creative and I think it has been good for my learning," she said.
The Creative Voices workshop delivered practical, real-world skills with a focus on preparing participants to be confident to use their voices as active young citizens transitioning from school to the working world.
"I would love to see that these amazing young people we have been working with take this energy out into their own communities and that they become the culture that they want to see," Dr Wahlin said.
"That means stepping up and becoming part of the youth taskforce, that they seek out opportunities and encourage other young people to seek out those opportunities to raise their voice."
The council is looking to reinvigorate its youth taskforce.
Council's group manager community Lucilla Marshall said the workshop got a bunch of kids to think differently, consider what was important to them and share that with others.
The state government's Holiday Break program supported the workshop.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
