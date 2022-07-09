Port Macquarie resident Tania Drahonchuk speaks to her family and friends in Ukraine every day to check on their welfare.
Tania was born in Ukraine, moved to Australia five years ago and has lived in Port Macquarie for the past six months. Her immediate family members still live in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country on February 24.
The nearest bombing happened just 1.5 km from her parents' home.
In their daily conversations, Tania said they don't tend to focus on the dangers of being in the country, rather they talk about day to day life.
"It's really amazing how people get used to things," she said.
"They understand the situation is not going to end soon."
When the invasion happened, Tania felt disbelief and heartbreak at what was unfolding.
"We couldn't believe that it could happen, up until the last moment," she said.
"We were very scared for our family and friends, and for weeks that was the only thing we could think about."
The majority of Tania's family lives in western Ukraine and they're able to access services such as hospitals and supermarkets.
However, their transport systems including the train station and airports have been damaged.
"They're not able to move as freely like they used to," she said.
Tania believes people living in Ukraine are fearful about their future, and they aren't able to plan for the long term.
"Life is not normal at all and it's switched to survival mode where you go day by day," she said.
Tania feels sadness for the children who are growing up within a war zone.
"That will always be apart of them, to understand that you could go outside and die," she said.
Some of Tania's friends were forced to live in a basement with their children and minimal supplies, while under attack from bombings.
Others were unable to contact their families for weeks.
Tania still has fond memories of her home country from when she lived there.
"We travelled a lot and attended big music festivals and events," she said.
"We visited nice ski resorts, beaches (Black Sea) and explored the natural environment."
Tania and her family lived all over Ukraine, including in Donetsk, in Drinpopetorovsk, Kyiv and Rivne.
Her family members want to stay in Ukraine, regardless of the daily dangers.
"[They say] 'we're going to fight to the end'."
