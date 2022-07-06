It came as little surprise Hastings Valley Vikings co-coach Hamish Mccormack was "absolutely stoked" to have been selected in the club's team of the quarter century on June 25.
Along with brother Adam, Jeremy Segol and Ben Pursell, the quartet are the only current regular first graders who still trot out onto Oxley Oval every Saturday afternoon for kick-off.
"To be recognised as one of the better players over that period of time when a club means so much to you is something that's definitely very special," Mccormack said.
"To have been around the club for a long time and then be one of the better players in that 25 years that it's been in existence is huge.
"You know of all the people that have been in your position in front of you."
While he admitted he didn't play to earn these types of accolades, Mccormack was also named in the club's 20-year team in 2015.
Put simply, he bleeds green and black.
"When I got named in the team of the 20 years it came as a big surprise to me (especially) when there were two teams of the decade leading into this," he said.
"You remain hopeful you'll get a spot in there somewhere even if it was off the bench, but I'm happy to be named at hooker.
"It's definitely a club that has a special spot in my heart and I imagine my brother has the same opinion where if you get named in anything like this it's definitely very special."
Mccormack said he felt privileged to have been picked in the forwards alongside Dennis Robinson - a player he looked up to coming through the grades.
"Dennis Robinson was named in the original year and had his last season in the 20th year, so while he didn't play the whole way along, he's definitely been around for a long time," he said.
"He's someone that's got an award named after him in our presentations for being the toughest bloke there is within the side.
"I'm absolutely stoked."
The full team is: 1. David Tunstead, 2. Hamish Mccormack, 3. Salesi Fineanganofo, 4. Ben Pursell, 5. Dennis Robinson, 6. Peter Segol, 7. Chris Johnson, 8. Matt Lockwood, 9. Adam McCormack, 10. Ken Anderson, 11. Daniel Willoughby, 12. Jeremy Mckinnon, 13. Andrew West (c), 14. Grant Popplewell, 15. Greg Lawrence. Reserves: 16. Jeremy Segol, 17. David Sprague, 18. Tom Woods, 19. David Campbell, 20. Gil Hopley, 21. Glen Littler, 22. David Barnes, 23. Shane Joyce. Coach: Andrew Kable
