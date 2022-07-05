Coastal trough lashes the Mid North Coast, severe weather warning issued

A severe weather warning has been issued for the Mid North Coast as the coastal trough that battered the south of the state moves north.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said an onshore flow combined with an upper trough will continue to bring persistent rainfall to the area.
Advertisement
A coastal trough will also continue to develop offshore then deepen in response to the upper trough, developing a low this afternoon that will approach the coast, according to the BoM.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding will continue across the Mid North Coast and southeastern areas of the Northern Tablelands today (July 6) before easing late in the day.
The most likely period for heavy rainfall is during the afternoon. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 60 and 90mm are possible throughout the warning area.
Isolated six-hourly totals between 125 and 150mm are also possible, most likely associated with embedded thunderstorms north of Kempsey during the afternoon.
Rainfall has the potential to create landslides and result in further riverine flooding.
Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.
While the Hastings is experiencing the impact of the weather system, the highest rainfall totals for the Mid North Coast from 9am Tuesday to 4.30am Wednesday are:
Port Macquarie SES Unit volunteers spent Tuesday night filling sandbags in readiness for the deluge of rain. Residents are encouraged to call 132 500 to register their request for sandbags.
Port Macquarie SES Unit commander Michael Ward said the catchment has already received around 100mm of rain overnight.
"We're sitting in the middle of the weather warning at the moment and so far we have seen it impact the most up north of us and to the south," he said.
"We do have flood rosters in place just as a precaution in case it does get bad here this afternoon.
"At the moment it's just a watch and wait game to see how much rain we do get throughout today."
Mr Ward said the BoM is predicting between 90 and 100mm for the area.
"At the moment we're more concerned about flash flooding," he said.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.